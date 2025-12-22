Driver arrested, P4.3-M smuggled cigarettes seized

AUTHORITIES arrested a man and seized some P4.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, December 22, 2025.

The police identified the arrested person as alias Nasip, of legal age and a resident of Logoy Diutay, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Nasip was arrested following a brief chase around 12 a.m. Sunday, December 21, along the bypass road in Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

The personnel of the Regional Special Operations Group-9 (RSOG-9), in coordination with other police units and the Bureau of Customs, launched a checkpoint operation after they received information that a closed van carrying smuggled items was passing along the bypass road in Cabatangan village.

The police said that a chase ensued after a closed van driven by Nasip did not stop by the checkpoint when asked for his driver’s license.

When the van was stopped, it was found to be carrying 48 master cases of assorted cigarettes worth P4.3 million.

The police said Nasip was arrested and the cigarettes were confiscated after he failed to present documents for the cargo.

Nasip, including the van and confiscated cigarettes, were brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 7 for proper disposition and eventual turnover to the BOC. (SunStar Zamboanga)