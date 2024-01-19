Driver arrested, P476,000 shabu seized in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested a driver and seized some P476,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported Friday, January 19, 2024.

The PDEA regional office identified the arrested suspect as Mharvi Dela Cruz, a resident of Teacher’s village in Maranding, Lanao del Norte, and tagged as a high-value target.

The PDEA said Dela Cruz was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, January 18, in Purok 4, Anonang village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA said seized during the buy-bust operation were some 70 grams of suspected shabu packed in three knot-tied transparent plastic sachets worth P476,000, a cellular phone, a white envelope containing two bundles of boodle money topped with a genuine P1,000 bill as marked money, a wallet with a dollar design, a tricycle known as “paying-Payong”, and other personal items.

The suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA said the buy-bust operation was launched against the suspect with the support of policemen from Zamboanga del Sur.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the operatives of Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office (PPO) and PDEA regional office for another big accomplishment in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“I commend the Zamboanga del Sur PPO and PDEA for the collaborative execution of anti-illegal drugs operation in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur which led to the confiscation of PhP476,000.00 worth of suspected shabu. With the good teamwork and cooperation of PDEA, other law enforcement agencies and the general community, we can eradicate the illegal drug problem in the region,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)