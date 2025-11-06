DRRM orientation, ICS training launched to strengthen disaster preparedness

THE 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade, 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, Philippine Army, under Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, successfully launched the one-day Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Orientation and three-day Incident Command System (ICS) Training Level 1 at the Indanan Municipal Hall, Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu.

The activity was attended by members of the Municipal DRRM Council, barangay captains, and representatives from various local agencies and offices, all united with the shared goal of strengthening Indanan's preparedness and resilience against natural and human-induced disasters.

In his message, Brigadier General Cabasan emphasized the importance of readiness and coordination among stakeholders in times of calamity.

"Disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility. Through this initiative, we aim to equip our communities with the right knowledge, skills, and systems to effectively respond to any kind of emergency," he said.

Indanan Mayor Albakil "Thong" Jikiri expressed his gratitude to the 1103rd Brigade and OCD Zamboanga Peninsula for their unwavering support in empowering local leaders and responders.

"This training reinforces our commitment to protect our people and ensure that Indanan remains strong and ready in the face of adversity," he said.

The four-day activity aims to capacitate local officials and DRRM councils by enhancing their understanding of disaster management principles and operational procedures under the Incident Command System, an internationally recognized framework for efficient coordination during emergencies.

Through this collaborative effort, the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade continues to uphold its mission and advocacy of supporting peace, development, and community resilience in the province of Sulu. (PR)