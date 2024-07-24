Drug dealer arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized

AN ALLEGED big-time drug dealer was arrested while two of his cohorts escaped in an anti-drug operation that saw the confiscation of some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the police said Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) identified only the arrested suspects as alias Mors, whose two unidentified cohorts eluded arrest.

The PRO-BAR said Mors was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Awang village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Tuesday.

The police said the initial meet-up by the poseur buyer, an undercover policeman and Mors, was set for Salimbao village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

However, Mors was reluctant, thus the poseur buyer insisted and agreed to relocate the place of transaction to Awang village, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

After completing the transaction, the undercover policeman signal to the covert joint operatives prompting the two cohorts of Mors to scamper to different directions.

The undercover policeman promptly grabbed Mors leading to his arrest, the PRO-BAR said.

The police said confiscated from Morswere one kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6,800,000, an empty 5 kilogram sack of rice, buy-bust money, five assorted identification cards, and a car.

The PRO-BAR said Mors was placed under the custody of the police in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, in preparation for the filing of case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR actig director,lauded the police operatives for successfully apprehending a big-time drug dealer.

Tanggawohn emphasized that Mors’ arrest is a clear signal to all drug dealers, both small and large scale, that the authorities will relentlessly pursue them until the illegal drug trade in the BARMM is eradicated. (SunStar Zamboanga)