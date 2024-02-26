Drug den dismantled, 3 arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested three persons in an anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, February 26, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA regional director, said the drug den was dismantled during a buy-bust operation in Motibot village, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte on Friday, February 23.

Gadaoni-Tosoc identified the arrested suspects as Alonzo Johnray, the drug den maintainer; and Ramos Jonathan and Ilagan Kim, both drug den visitors.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the buy-bust operation was launched after it was confirmed that Johnray's place serves a drug den in Motibot village.

Seized during the operation were 10 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with P68,000.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug den was dismantled by PDEA operatives with the support of policemen from Sindangan and Zamboanga del Norte provincial office. (SunStar Zamboanga)