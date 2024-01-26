Drug den dismantled, 4 arrested in Sibugay town

AUTHORITIES have arrested four suspects and seized close to P150,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported Friday, January 26, 2024.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Sibugay field office identified the arrested suspects as the following: Reyjohn Manuel, 19; Franc Consas, 33; Romel Cataluña, 23; and Rhizan Barwela, 25, all residents of Purok Bougainvillea in Poblacion village, Titay.

The PDEA said the suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant against Jozer Rillota around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, January 25, in Purok Magsasaka, Poblacion village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

However, the PDEA said Rollota managed to escape as he fled upon sensing the arrival of the lawmen.

Confiscated during the law enforcement operation were more or less 22 grams of suspected shabu packed in 17 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated market value of P149,600, a caliber .38 revolver with one ammunition, a container shabu, and several drug paraphernalia, the PDEA said.

The PDEA said cases for violation of Sections 6, 7, and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being readied to be filed against the suspects.

The PDEA said the law enforcement operation was launched with the support of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, 106th Infantry Battalion, and Titay Municipal Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)