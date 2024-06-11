Drug den dismantled, 5 arrested in anti-drug stings

AUTHORITIES have dismantled a drug den and arrested five people, including the regional top priority target, in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, officials said Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) backed by soldiers and policemen, served a search warrant that led to the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of four suspects, including a minor, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in Barangay Veterans Village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula, identified the arrested suspects who are of legal ages as the following: Kent Archie Paul Javier Sala alias Cristian Javier, 18; Jeffrey Eborde Castillo, 30; and, Ryan Sanchez Jimenez, 41, all residents of Barangay Veterans Village, Ipil.

The arrested suspect, who is a minor, is a resident of Santa Clara village, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 12 grams of suspected shabu packed in 14 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P81,600; one used aluminum foil with residue; one open end transparent plastic sachet with residue; several drug paraphernalia; and a cellular phone.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

She said the suspects were detained at the PDEA detention facility except for the minor suspect, who was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested top regional priority target on illegal drugs as Ahmad Haradji.

Masauding said Haradji was arrested around 9:23 a.m., Monday, June 10, in Sunrise village, Isabela City, Basilan.

Masauding said Haradji is listed as the regional level top priority target for violation the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Masauding said Haradji has standing warrant of arrest issued by a court in Isabela City, Basilan.

He said Haradji is currently in the custody of the Isabela City Police Station for proper disposition in accordance with the law.

He lauded the Isabela City Police Station for the successful arrest of Haradji.

“We remain committed in our aim of fostering a drug-free Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)