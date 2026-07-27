Drug den dismantled, 5 arrested in Cotabato City

AUTHORITIES arrested five individuals and seized some P170,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Cotabato City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, July 27, 2026.

The PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspects through their aliases Salik, 34; Said, 34; Musa, 25; Dem, 31; and, Damolag, 19.

Salik, the drug den maintainer, is in the regional target list of PDEA-Barmm.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den Sunday, July 26, in Poblacion Mother village, Cotabato City. A minor was rescued during the operation.

The buy-bust operation led to the confiscation of 25 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated value of P170,000.

Also seized were two mobile phones, a car with accompanying key and registration documents, buy-bust money, two identification cards, and various drug paraphernalia.

The rescued male minor shall be referred to the proper authorities for appropriate disposition and intervention.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects will face charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the police. (SunStar Zamboanga)