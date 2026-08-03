Drug den dismantled; 8 arrested in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES arrested eight drug personalities as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, August 3, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City Office (ZCO) identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Jung-Jung, 58; Jay, 34; Manny, 34; Randy, 32; Raymar, 32; Reymar, 25; Aisar, 22; and, Anthony, 38, all residents of Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-ZCO said the suspects were arrested and the drug den was dismantled during a buy-bust operation around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, August 1, in Lunzuran village, Zamboanga City.

The operatives have confiscated 12 grams of suspected shabu with standard drug value of P81,000.

Also recovered were P300 buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, a digital weighing scale, an improvised scooper, one cellular phone, and one improvised firearm.

The PDEA-ZCO said the arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, and 14 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The anti-drug operation was carried out by the PDEA-ZCO in coordination with the different police units in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)