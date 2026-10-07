Drug den dismantled in Pagadian City; 6 arrested

LAWMEN have arrested six individuals as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Ken-Ken, 36, the drug den maintainer; Melody, 36, a drug den employee; and four alleged visitors identified as Eric, 36; Honie, 24; Melecio, 36; and, Angelica, 27.

The PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur said the suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted around 3:40 p.m., Monday, October 5, in San Francisco village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

Recovered during the anti-drug operation were approximately 7.04 grams of suspected shabu packed in 12 hear-sealed transparent plastic sachets with estimated market value of P47,872.

Also recovered were two plastic sachets containing suspected drug residue, a mobile phone, buy-bust money, a power bank, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the arrested suspects will be charged for violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Office launched the anti-drug operation in coordination with different police units, Philippine Coast Guard, and Naval Intelligence and Security Group–Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)