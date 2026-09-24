Drug den dismantled, P102,000 shabu seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested three individuals and seized some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Luba, 21, the drug den maintainer; Jamel, 41; and Naino,” 21.

The PDEA-Barmm said the three were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of the drug den on Tuesday, September 22, in Panang village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from them were some 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 33 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with a standard value of P102,000.

Also seized were two mobile phones and the buy-bust money used during the buy-bust operation.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility while charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA–Lanao del Sur Provincial Office, in collaboration with the Wao Municipal Police Station and the Delta Company of the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)