Drug den maintainer killed, 4 other arrested in Barmm

A DRUG den maintainer was killed in a shootout, while four others were arrested in an anti-drug operation in the Special Geographical Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Barmm (PDEA-Barmm) identified the fatality as alias Ola, the main subject of the anti-drug operation.

The PDEA-Barmm said Ola was killed in a 20-minute shootout Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Nabundas village, Malidegao, SGA, Barmm.

The PDEA-Barmm said the shootout broke out after Ola opened fire, prompting the operatives to return fire. The firefight lasted for approximately 20 minutes.

Ola was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, according to PDEA-Barmm.

The anti-drug operation also resulted in the dismantling of the drug den maintained by the slain suspect.

The PDEA-Barmm said that four other suspects were arrested after they were caught having a pot session inside Ola's drug den.

They were identified through their aliases as Gapor, 32; Edward, 34; Mata, 19; and, Butsokoy, 45.

Confiscated and recovered from the dismantled drug den were some 20 grams of shabu packed in 27 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated worth P136,000, along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Also recovered were a caliber 7.65 pistol, three ammunition, belt bag, two Identification Cards, cash, five mobile phones, and a rifle scope.

The PDEA-Barmm said the arrested suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The anti-drug operation was launched by operatives of the PDEA-Barmm with the support of the troops from the 40th Infantry Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)