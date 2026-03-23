Drug dens dismantled in Zamboanga City, Sulu; 8 arrested

LAWMEN have arrested eight individuals and seized some P122,400 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled drug dens in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City and in the province of Sulu, an official said Monday, March 23, 2026.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as John Rick, Joemar, Tawil, Kabir, Al, Asgal, Organi, and Ben.

Babang said John Rick and Joemar were arrested in an intelligence-driven anti-drug operation that led to the dismantling of a drug den Sunday, March 22, in Purok 14, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

Babang said the operatives, armed with a search warrant, swooped down the drug den and arrested the two suspects as well as seized some eight grams of suspected shabu worth P54,400.

He said John Rick and Joemar are now under police custody and will be charged for violations of Sections 7, 13, and 14 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said that alias Jericho, the alleged drug den maintainer and another individual known as alias Biboy, managed to escape through the rear exit of the house upon sensing the arrival of authorities.

He said Jericho and Biboy will be charged for violations of Sections 6 and 7, of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City office launched to anti-drug operation with the support of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9 and Zamboanga City Police Station 8.

Meanwhile, the other suspects—Tawil, (employee), Kabir (drug den maintainer), Al, Asgal, Organi, and Ben—were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den Sunday, March 22, in Sitio Bastiong, Langhub village, Patikul, Sulu.

Babang said that alias Aljon, the alleged financier, sensed the presence of law enforcement operatives and opened fire.

“Despite swift tactical response, the suspect managed to escape and is now at large, prompting intensified manhunt operations,” Babang said in his report.

He said seized during the buy-bust operation were some 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, buy-bust money, a digital weighing scale, a mobile phone, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects will be charged for violations of Section 5 in relation to Section 26, Section 6, Section 7, Section 11, and Section 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Babang said the successful anti-drug operation was made possible through the strong collaboration of PDEA and multiple units of the police and military as well as the National Intelligence Coordination Agency, demonstrating the power of unity in law enforcement. (SunStar Zamboanga)