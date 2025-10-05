Drug dens dismantled in Zamboanga del Sur and Sulu

LAW enforcers arrested 11 adults and rescued two minors while seizing about P210,800 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in separate operations that dismantled two drug dens in Zamboanga del Sur and Sulu provinces.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said three of the 11 adult suspects were arrested, and two minors were rescued during the implementation of a search warrant around 11:50 p.m. Friday, October 3, in Barangay Sta. Maria, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur identified the arrested adult suspects as alias Julius, 36, the drug den maintainer; alias Bryan, 27; and alias Glenia, 57. The agency withheld the identities of the two rescued minors.

Seized during the operation were about 10 grams of suspected shabu packed in 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets valued at P68,000, along with various drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was implemented by PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur with support from the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team and the Pagadian City Police Station.

The three arrested suspects will face charges for violating Sections 6 (Maintenance of a Den), 7 (Employees and Visitors of a Den), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The two minors were turned over to social welfare authorities for appropriate intervention.

The other eight suspects were arrested when law enforcers dismantled another drug den in a buy-bust operation Thursday, October 2, in Barangay Langhub, Patikul, Sulu.

PDEA-Sulu identified the arrested suspects as alias Bating, 35, the drug den maintainer; alias Jim, 32; alias Nursali, 31; alias Makiki, 37; alias Sahiron, 40; alias Albasir, 22; alias Aljasir, 34; and alias Padih, 23.

Confiscated from the suspects were about 21 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P142,800, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, a mobile phone, and buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with violating Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

PDEA-Sulu conducted the buy-bust operation in coordination with the police, military, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

PDEA said it continues to intensify its anti-drug operations to curb illegal drug activities in the region and urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the fight against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)