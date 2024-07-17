Drug enforcement unit nab 3, seized P1.3-M drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested three suspects and seized some P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the anti-drug operation was launched around 1:08 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Alejo Alvarez Street in Zone 1 village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding did not release the identities of the three arrested suspects except to say they are all males of legal age.

Masauding said seized from the arrested suspects were some 200 grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1,360,000, a bundle of 49 pieces of counterfeit bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 used as marked money.

He said the confiscated drug items were brought to the Regional Forensic Unit for examination while the arrested individuals were brought to headquarters of the Zamboanga City Police Office for proper disposition.

He lauded the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 for the successful buy-bust in Zamboanga City which led to the confiscation of P1,360,000 worth of illegal drugs.

“Ang PNP ay kasangga ninyo sa pagsugpo ng paglaganap ng illegal na droga sa ating rehiyon The PNP (Philippine National Police) is your partner in suppressing the spread of illegal drugs in our region),” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)