Drug peddler arrested, P340K shabu seized

A PERSON was arrested in the act of peddling illegal drugs while some P340,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized by authorities in Tawi-Tawi, the police said Friday, April 5, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) did not release the identity of the suspect except in saying he was arrested in Simandagit village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi on Wednesday, April 3.

The PRO-BAR said the suspect was arrested as policemen responded to a report by a concerned citizen regarding illegal drug activity in Simandagit village.

“Upon their arrival, the suspect was apprehended in the act of selling illegal drugs, prompting his arrest,” the PRO-BAR said in a statement.

The police said seized from the arrested suspect were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P340,000.

The arrested suspect, along with the evidence, was brought to Bongao Municipal Police Station for documentation, and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting regional director, lauded the operatives' swift responses to community concerns which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Tanggawohn also recognized the teamwork and coordination between law enforcement and the community that contributes to the successful execution of law enforcement operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)