Drug peddler killed, P340,000 shabu seized

AN ALLEGED big-time drug peddler was killed while a government operative was wounded in a shootout during an anti-drug operation in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, July 12, 2024.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) said the shootout happened in Poblacion II village, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday, July 11.

The PDEA-Barmm identified the slain drug peddler as Haider Ali Dimacisil alias Den.

It did not release the identity of the wounded government operative, who is a PDEA agent. He was hospitalized.

The PDEA-Barmm said the shootout happened when Dimacisil and his cohort opened fire after sensing they have transacted illegal drugs to government operatives.

The joint PDEA, police, and military operatives returned fire hitting Dimacisil but his cohort identified only as alias Dats managed to escape.

The PDEA-Barmm said Dimacisil was rushed to the hospital but the attending physician declared the suspect dead on arrival.

The wounded PDEA agent, who was also rushed to the hospital, is now in stable condition.

The PDEA-Barmm said recovered at the shootout site were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000 and the buy-bust money. (SunStar Zamboanga)