Drug personality killed, over P2-M shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

A DRUG personality was killed while over P2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized following a shootout in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the slain drug personality as alias Laky, 40, a resident of Balintao, Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

Abecia said the shootout happened during a buy-bust operation involving the sale of three knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu in exchange for P400,000 on Wednesday afternoon, August 19, in Bato-Bato village, Maguing town.

“Upon consummation of the transaction, the poseur buyer gave the pre-arranged signal, prompting the operating team to effect the arrest. However, the suspects allegedly resisted arrest with firearms despite being identified as police operatives and being directed to surrender peacefully,” Abecia said in his report.

“The operating team was consequently compelled to employ necessary force and return fire to neutralize the active threat,” he added.

He said Laky was wounded and was rushed to Tamparan District Hospital for medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Laky’s unidentified male cohort managed to escape. A subsequent pursuit operation was conducted but yielded negative results.

Abecia said seized during the anti-drug operation were three sachets containing suspected shabu, a caliber .45 pistol with magazine and ammunition, and four fired cartridge cases believed to be of .45 caliber.

Also seized were some 300 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.040,000, a sling bag, a driver’s license, a mobile phone, and the buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill placed on top of four bundles of boodle money.

Abecia commended the operating personnel for their commitment and courage in carrying out the operation and reiterated Pro-Bar’s firm resolve to protect communities in the Bangsamoro from the destructive effects of illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)