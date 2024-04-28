Drug personality killed, P13.6-M shabu seized in Sulu

A SUSPECTED big-time drug personality was killed and a bystander was wounded while some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Sulu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, April 28.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the slain drug personality as Pailan Sahali Jumali and the wounded bystander as Julpuri Sallabi.

Castro said Jumali fled towards the crowd of marketgoers after sensing the arrival of the apprehending operatives upon the consummation of an illegal drug transaction in Tanduh Bato village, Luuk, Sulu on Saturday, April 27.

Castro said Jumali was shot after he tried to grab the service firearm of a member of the pursuing arresting team when he was cornered after a brief chase and in the process, Sailabi was wounded after a bullet hit him.

He said the two were rushed to the hospital but Jumali was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician. Sailabi was admitted for treatment.

He said seized and recovered from the slain drug personality were two vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bags pre-marked “Power Very Good” with wings logo containing some two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million, buy-bust money, one cellular phone, and assorted identification cards.

The anti-drug operation launched by the operatives of PDEA-Barmm was supported by the police, military, coast guard and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

“With great pride, let us take a moment to commend the unwavering dedication and hard work of the brave men and women in law enforcement who supported and participated in the successful operation,” Castro said in a statement.

“Their commitment, coupled with the exceptional leadership of Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, is truly inspiring in the fight against illegal drugs in the area,” Castro added. (SunStar Zamboanga)