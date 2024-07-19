Drug pusher arrested, yielded unlicensed gun

Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen seize an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and illegal drugs when they arrested one person in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, July 17, in Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). A photo handout shows the mugshot and the pieces of evidence the policemen seized from the arrested suspect.
LAWMEN seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and illegal drugs when they arrested one person in a buy-bust operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Friday, July 19, 2024.

The police identified the arrested suspect only as alias Dima, 47, a resident of Rantian villag, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur del Sur police director, said Dima was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Tacub Pindulunan village, Marantao.

Daculan said recovered from the possession of Dima were a CZ 92 caliber pistol with magazine and two ammunition, two grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P13,600, a wallet, P500 marked money, a sling bag, and a motorcycle.

He said Dima was placed under the custody of the police in the town of Marantao for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)

