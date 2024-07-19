Drug pusher arrested, yielded unlicensed gun

LAWMEN seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and illegal drugs when they arrested one person in a buy-bust operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Friday, July 19, 2024.

The police identified the arrested suspect only as alias Dima, 47, a resident of Rantian villag, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur del Sur police director, said Dima was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Tacub Pindulunan village, Marantao.

Daculan said recovered from the possession of Dima were a CZ 92 caliber pistol with magazine and two ammunition, two grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P13,600, a wallet, P500 marked money, a sling bag, and a motorcycle.

He said Dima was placed under the custody of the police in the town of Marantao for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)