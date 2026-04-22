Drug suspect killed Barmm shootout; P340,000 shabu seized

A KNOWN drug dealer was killed in a shootout with authorities that resulted to the confiscation of some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro’s Special Geographic Area (SGA), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, April 22.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the slain drug dealer as alias Nhadz, 28, of Benasing village, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

The PDEA-Barmm said Nhadz was killed in a shootout during a buy-bust operation Tuesday, April 21, in Simsiman village, Pahamudin, SGA, Barmm.

“During the consummation of the transaction, the suspect sensed he was dealing with anti-narcotics operatives, resisted arrest, and engaged law enforcement officers in a shootout,” the PDEA-Barmm said in a statement.

“He sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician,” the PDEA-Barmm added.

The PDEA-Barmm said the slain suspect was reportedly engaged in illegal drug distribution in nearby towns within the SGA, Maguindanao del Norte, and extending to North Cotabato.

The operatives have seized some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, spent shells, a mobile phone, buy-bust money, and the slain suspect’s driver’s license.

The anti-drug operation was led by the PDEA Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Office with support from the police and troops from the 33rd Infantry Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)