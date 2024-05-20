Drugs suspect killed, another arrested

A DRUG suspect was killed while another was arrested and some P176,711.6 suspected illegal drugs and guns were seized following a shootout in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the police said Monday, May 20, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the slain suspect as Hadjer Edris Jaamil and arrested was Radzmer Sulayman Mayo.

Masauding said the shootout happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Purok C in Salipyasin village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said the shootout ensued after the Jaamil opened fire while he and Mayo were fleeing to a vegetated area upon sensing the arrival of the lawmen serving a search warrant against the slain suspect for violation of Republic Acts (RA) 9165 and 10591.

RA 9165 is otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 is also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Masauding said recovered from the possession of Jaamil were a caliber .45 pistol inserted with a magazine and loaded with six live ammunitions; four medium-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing some P136,000 worth of suspected shabu; P1,300 cash, and other personal belongings.

Recovered from the house of Jaamil were some P6,711.6 worth of suspected shabu and assorted illegal drug paraphernalia.

Seized from the possession of Mayo were some P34,000 worth of suspected shabu, a cellular phone, and a lighter.

Masauding said Mayo was brought to Kabasalan Municipal Police Station for booking procedures and for proper disposition.

He commended the police and military operatives for the successful law enforcement operation that resulted in the death of one of the two suspects, and the confiscation of illegal drugs and firearms.

“This operation is a result of our continuous efforts in eradicating the problems of illegal drugs and firearms in Zamboanga Peninsula,” he said.

“We remain steadfast in our goal of fostering a drug-free and peaceful region IX, dahil ang gusto ng PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula, ligas kayo,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)