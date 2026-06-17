DSWD, 53IB strengthen peace-building through livelihood aid program

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Pamana Livelihood Program (PLP), extended financial assistance to beneficiaries from various People's Livelihood Program Associations (PLPAs) across Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) said the initiative is part of the government's continuing effort to promote peace, sustainable development, and socio-economic empowerment.

"The initiative reflects the government's unwavering commitment to supporting friends rescued and conflict-affected communities as they rebuild their lives and become productive contributors to society," the 53IB said in a statement.

Among the recipients of the financial assistance were members of the 53IB Friends Rescued Goodlife Agriculture Cooperative PLPA.

Friends Rescued are former rebels, who surrendered to the 53IB to reunite with their families and live peaceful lives.

The other beneficiaries include the Labangan Women Empowerment PLPA, Labangan Youth PLPA, Masandag Balay Subanen PLPA, and Saad Matapat Farmers PLPA.

The 53IB said the grant of financial assistance forms part of the government's broader peace-building and reintegration efforts.

The 53IB, as a steadfast partner in peace-building and development, continues to support initiatives that promote reconciliation, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth. (SunStar Zamboanga)