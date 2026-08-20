DSWD confirms support for those affected by ADZU shooting incident

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to collaborate with the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) administration and other partner agencies in providing appropriate support affected by the August 18, 2026 shooting incident.

This was emphasized by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in a meeting with ADZU officials Wednesday afternoon, August 19, as part of the efforts to address the welfare of those affected by the shooting incident.

Gatchalian visit to ADZU is to assess the current situation and determine necessary measures and interventions needed to extend to those affected by the incident.

Gatchalian said these include Medical Assistance, Psychological First Aid (PFA), Enhanced Trauma-Informed Care (TIC), and Parent Effectiveness Sessions (PES) for students, teachers, and other school personnel.

Also present during the meeting were Secretary to the Mayor and Chief of Staff Celso Lobregat and Zamboanga City Vice Mayor Ma. Isabelle Climaco, who was the acting city mayor at that time.

Meanwhile, the DSWD provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to eight students of the ADZU, aged 11 to 14, as part of the agency’s continuing efforts to provide immediate psychosocial support.

DSWD mental health professional facilitated the PFA session, providing the students with a safe and supportive environment to express their emotions, process their experiences, and identify appropriate coping mechanisms.

The intervention was led by DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula Psychologists Lady Lois Cabatingan and Nouf Birong and Psychometricians Bernadette Sugabo and Mae-Zelle Timbreza. (SunStar Zamboanga)