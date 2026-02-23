DSWD exec visits Zamboanga Sibugay town

DEPARTMENT of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the importance of strong cooperation between the National Government and local governments to expedite service delivery.

Gatchalian highlighted the need for cooperation during his visit Monday, February 23, to the town of Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the visit is part of the development tour of Gatchalian in Zamboanga Sibugay.

At the start of his tour, Gatchalian met with Talusan Municipal Mayor Gilbert Edem to discuss concrete steps for the development of the municipality.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the agenda included the allocation of additional funds for the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and the strengthening of the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss).

“These programs aim to provide more livelihood opportunities and launch community projects that will directly benefit families in need,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

Gatchalian also inspected the one-classroom school building at Florida Elementary School in Talusan, a project implemented under Kalahi-Cidss.

Zamboanga Sibugay First District Representative Marlo Cantancio Bancoro, Governor Dulce Ann Hofer, Mabuhay Municipal Mayor Edreluisa Caloñge, Mabuhay Municipal Councilor Reymond Bagonoc, and DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Riduan Hadjimuddin joined Gatchalian during the visit. (SunStar Zamboanga)