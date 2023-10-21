DSWD extends assistance to fire victims

THE regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended assistance to the October 19 fire victims in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

In a statement, the DSWD said its Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) led the distribution of assistance to the fire victims on Friday, October 20.

The assistance includes the distribution of family food packs, family kits, kitchen kits, and jerry cans or gallon container with a total worth of P421,306.

The DSWD is continuously coordinating with the local government through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to determine what are the other things the fire victims need.

Earlier, the City Government, through the CSWDO, distributed relief assistance to the fire victims in Baliwasan village.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said that 37 houses were razed while three others were partially damaged when a fire hit a community at Manggal Drive in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City on Thursday, October 19.

The ZCFD placed the damage to property to P1,000,000. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>