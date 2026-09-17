DSWD helps 62 Bajau return to Sulu, rebuild livelihoods

SIXTY-TWO members of a Bajau community who had been living and scavenging on the streets of Iloilo have returned to Sulu and received livelihood assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pag-Abot Program.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, September 17, 2026, the group composed of nine individuals and 17 families, was assisted by authorities after they were found begging and scavenging in Iloilo Province to support their families.

Following assessment by the Iloilo provincial government, the beneficiaries were turned over to DSWD-Western Visayas and later referred to Sulu through the Pag-Abot Program, which facilitated their return and reintegration into their home communities.

The DSWD provided transportation, food and temporary accommodation during the return process.

Hadja Jamila Arasid, Innovations Division Chief of DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula, said the beneficiaries have received livelihood assistance from the agency on Monday, September 14.

Arasid said the assistance including motorized boats and engines, fuel and cash aid to help them resume fishing and establish alternative sources of income.

Arasid said the program goes beyond bringing beneficiaries home by providing concrete support to help them establish decent livelihoods in their communities.

“Pag-Abot is not just about rescue; it is about giving a second chance,” Arasid said in a statement.

“Through the boats and engines, they now have the means to fish and support their families,” Arasid added, who led the payout and distribution of the assistance with personnel of the Pag-Abot Program in Sulu.

She said they will continue monitoring the beneficiaries’ reintegration to ensure that the assistance helps them achieve more stable and sustainable livelihoods. (SunStar Zamboanga)