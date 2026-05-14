DSWD, Opapru unveil 75 housing units in Zamboanga del Norte town

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PDBBM) Program, has inaugurated and turned over 75 units Modified Shelter Assistance Project (MSAP) in Zamboanga del Norte.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turnover and inauguration of MSAP Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Jatian village, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte is in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru).

Implemented through the PDBBM Program in coordination with Opapru, the PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (Pamana) aims to strengthen peace-building initiatives, improve access to government services, and promote sustainable development in communities affected by armed conflict.

The Pamana remains as the National Government's flagship convergence program for conflict-vulnerable and conflict-affected communities across the country.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the program supports the government's peace and development agenda by providing interventions that promote social cohesion, community resilience, and inclusive growth.

One of its major interventions is the MSAP, which provides environment-friendly and structurally strong shelter units for returnees, armed-conflict victims, and families living in conflict-vulnerable and disaster-prone areas.

For Calendar Year 2024, Opapru funded the construction of 75 housing units in Jatian village, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, benefitting 75 families from vulnerable communities.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project, entitled "Construction of Modified Shelter Assistance Projects - 75 Units," was implemented to provide safe, durable, and environment-friendly shelter assistance to conflict-vulnerable and affected families in Jatian village, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Aside from housing support, the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the beneficiaries were also provided temporary employment opportunities through the Cash-for-Work Program during the construction phase of the project.

The inauguration and turnover of the 75 units of MSAP was attended by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with representatives from OPAPRU as well as from the Office of Governor Darel Dexter Uy and Congressman Adrian Michael Amatong.

Also present were the representative of the Western Mindanao Command, Bureau of Fire Protection, Municipal Government of Sibuco, and DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula office.

Meanwhile, a "Serbisyo Karaban" was conducted Wednesday, May 13, as part of the government's continuing commitment to bring essential services closer to the community.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said various partner agencies participated in the initiative, including the Municipal Civil Registrar Office for birth and marriage registration assistance, the Municipal Agriculture Office for the distribution of vegetable seeds, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office for the provision of fruit-bearing tree seedlings, Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative for electrical membership registration and possible installation assistance, and the Rural Health Unit for free medical consultations and medicines. (SunStar Zamboanga)