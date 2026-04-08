DSWD rolls out fuel subsidy program for Zamboanga Peninsula trike drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has launched a large-scale cash relief assistance 12,094 tricycle divers across Zamboanga Peninsula, officials said Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Ivan Eric Salvador said the initial rollout Wednesday, April 8,in coordination with different local government units covers five key cities in the region.

The five key cities and the number of beneficiaries are the following: Zamboanga City, 4,353; Pagadian City, 2,863; Dapitan City, 1,008; Dipolog City, 2,405; and, Isabela City, 1,465.

The cash relief assistance to tricycle drivers initiated by the national government, through the DSWD, is in response to the global crisis in oil price hike.

Each tricycle driver-recipients of the cash aid will receive P5,000 or for a total of P60.4 million to help ease the impact of rising fuel prices caused by the Middle East crisis.

DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Riduan Hadjimuddin said they have put up help desks in every distribution center to assist drivers and address their concerns during the payout.

Hadjimuddimn ensured the timely and transparent delivery of assistance to qualified beneficiaries to safeguard and support vulnerable transport workers.

Meanwhile, the city government also rolled out Wednesday, April 8, P4.7 million cash aid to Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Zamboanga City.

Socorro Rojas, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said a total of 2,373 PUJ drivers from the first and second district will benefit from the assistance rolled out by the local government.

Rojas said each of the identified PUJ driver beneficiaries will receive P2,000 or for a total of P4.7 million to help ease the rising price of fuel.

The payout is being held at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan coliseum in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)