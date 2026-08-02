DSWD turns over 20 additional fishing boats to fisherfolk

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has turned over 20 additional fishing boats with complete accessories, further strengthening the livelihood of a fisherfolk community in Zamboanga City.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the fishing boats were turned over Thursday, July 30, to the Sama-Badjao fisherfolk community in Maasin village, Zamboanga City.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the livelihood assistance is expected to benefit around 100 members of the Maasin Fisherfolk Association, providing them with improved fishing equipment to enhance their fishing activities and increase their income.

“This additional 20, as promised by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian completes the 50 fishing boats for the beneficiary fisherfolk association of Maasin,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The beneficiaries received their 30 fishing boats during the Bagong Pilipinas Handog ng Pangulo caravan in November of 2025.

In a message read by Councilor Gian Enriquez during the turnover ceremony, Mayor Khymer Olaso encouraged the recipients to value, maintain, and responsibly use the fishing boats to ensure that the assistance will continue to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for their families and the community.

DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula Riduan Hadjimuddin handed over the symbolic key of responsibility to the beneficiaries, represented by Maasin Village Chairperson Juvy Ann Aribe, signifying the community’s stewardship of the livelihood project.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Aribe expressed gratitude to the DSWD for the continued support extended to the Sama-Badjao fisherfolk community, saying the additional fishing boats would significantly improve the livelihood of local fishermen.

The DSWD project was implemented through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss) and PagAbot Program.

The turnover of the additional fishing boats was witnessed by City Government and DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)