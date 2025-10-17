DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula conducts 2-day Wasar training for PWDs

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center-3 (AVRC-3), conducted a two-day water search and rescue (Wasar) training for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Zamboanga City.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Wasar training was held from Thursday, October 16, to Friday, October 17, at a local hotel.

The agency said the comprehensive sessions on Thursday were led by expert resource persons from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Special Operations Group–Southwestern Mindanao.

Participants engaged in vital learning activities, including lectures on the introduction to water and rescue operations, personal protective equipment (PPE), and safety protocols, as well as practical sessions focusing on donning PPE, basic water techniques, swimming techniques, and self-rescue methods.

“This specialized training is designed to empower PWDs and AVRC-3 staff by significantly enhancing their preparedness and competence in handling water emergencies,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The two-day activity was the second batch of Wasar training. The first batch, held from July 10 to 11, was participated in by both AVRC-3 staff and clients.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the core goal of the Wasar training is to build a foundation of water safety knowledge, helping participants understand risks and preventive measures.

It also aims to develop tailored rescue skills, enabling PWDs to effectively assist themselves and others in distress.

According to the 2023 United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Global Survey, while 16 percent of the world’s population are PWDs, an alarming 84 percent of them lack a personal disaster preparedness plan, the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula noted.

The survey added that even with advance warning, 17 percent anticipate severe difficulties evacuating, and 6 percent report they cannot evacuate independently at all. (SunStar Zamboanga)