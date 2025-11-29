DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula conducts quality checking of relief packs

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula continues its quality checking of Family Food Packs (FFPs) to ensure these are safe for consumption upon distribution in times of disasters.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said personnel conducted quality checking of some 20,000 FFPs at the regional warehouse in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City, on Saturday, November 29.

“This ensures that all relief goods are in good condition, free from dents, rust, and other damage, and that all items are within their expiration dates,” DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

FFPs from the DSWD are essential relief items for families affected by disasters.

Each FFP contains a two-day supply of food for a family of five, with typical contents including rice, canned goods such as sardines and corned beef, and drinks.

In addition to FFPs, the DSWD also provides non-food items and ready-to-eat food to complement the food aid.

On Friday, November 28, some 8,742 FFPs underwent quality checking at another regional warehouse of the DSWD in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The conduct of the quality checking is led by the Disaster Response Management Division, with support from Quick Response Team volunteers from various divisions and programs, including the Innovations Division, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Promotive Services Division, Protected Services Division, and the Office of the Regional Director.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said it remains committed to ensuring the immediate and sustained delivery of quality relief assistance to disaster-affected communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)