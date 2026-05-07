DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula distributes P13.5-M cash aid to PUJ drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) began on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the distribution of cash relief assistance for the 2,703 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Zamboanga Peninsula in response to the ongoing impact of the rising price of fuel.

Ivan Eric Salvador, DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the government has allocated some P13.5 million intended for the grant of cash relief assistance for PUJ drivers.

Salvador said each of the identified PUJ driver-beneficiary will receive P5,000 financial assistance from the DSWD.

Of the total 2,703 beneficiaries, 2,416 are from Zamboanga City; 205, Dipolog City, Zamboanga de Norte; 40, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; 35, Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur; and, seven, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

The distribution of cash relief assistance aims to alleviate the financial burden of PUJ drivers who have been severely affected by the continuous increase in the price of petroleum products, which has directly affected their livelihood.

The beneficiaries of the program are urged to use the assistance for basic needs.

The DSWD has distributed last month some P60.4 million cash relief assistance to 12,094 tricycle divers across Zamboanga Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the City Government of Zamboanga has also extended financial assistance to 4,353 tricycle drivers in the city.

Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) chief, said the city allocated some P4.3 million for the program as each of beneficiaries received P1,000 financial aid.

Rojas said the distribution of financial assistance began Monday and was done in batches. These are as follows: Monday, 1,543 drivers from Zones 1 and 4; Tuesday, 1,179 drivers from Zone 2; and, Wednesday, 1,631 drivers from Zone 3.

She said the distribution of financial assistance forms part of the continuing support of the City Government for legitimate tricycle drivers affected by the ongoing fuel crisis.

The City Government of Zamboanga has distributed last month some P4.7 million cash aid to 2,373 PUJ drivers in the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)