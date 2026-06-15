DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula establishes mobile kitchen in Sarangani

THE mobile kitchen of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula (DSWD-9) has so far served 530 quake-affected individuals with hot meals in Sarangani province, an official said Monday, June 15, 2026.

DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Ivan Eric Salvador said they have established a mobile kitchen in Poblacion village, Malapatan, Sarangani.

Report showed that the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck southern Mindanao on June 8 devastated the municipality of Malapatan, Sarangani.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor that hit Malapatan registered intensity eight and was classified as “very destructive,” leaving massive destruction to local infrastructure, cutting off isolated communities, and prompting a localized state of calamity.

Salvador said the Quick Response Team (QRT) of DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula prepared arrozcaldo with egg, providing hot meals to internally displaced persons in Barangay Poblacion, Malapatan.

“Distribution of meals remains ongoing as humanitarian support efforts continue in the area,” Salvador said in a statement.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula dispatched on Thursday, June 11, the first batch of QRT to augment the ongoing disaster response operations of DSWD-Soccsksargen in quake-hit areas.

A second batch of QRT members from DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula may be sent to further augment operations or relieve the first batch currently assigned in the field.

Meanwhile, the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula has assisted 22 families consisting of 74 individuals displaced by fire Sunday in Turno village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The fire victims currently taking temporary shelter at the Turno Covered Court have received family food packs, family kits, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, and sleeping kits from the agency to help address their immediate needs.

Following the fire incident, the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula, through the Social Welfare and Development Team (SWADT) in Dipolog, immediately facilitated the distribution of relief assistance to affected families. (SunStar Zamboanga)