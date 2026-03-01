DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula strengthens disaster preparedness response

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula intensified its stockpile replenishment and continues quality assurance operations, strengthening its commitment to disaster preparedness for response.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), with the support of volunteers from Peace and Development–Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PD-BBM), on Saturday, February 28, conducted a thorough inspection of some 35,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) in Zamboanga City, to ensure that all commodities meet the agency’s safety and quality standards.

“Items were carefully checked for dents, rust, and expiration dates, ensuring that only safe and high-quality goods are cleared for distribution during disaster response operations,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The inspection followed last week’s quality assurance operations in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, which received approximately 20,000 Family Food Packs to strengthen regional readiness.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said that through proactive stockpile management and quality assurance, the agency continues to uphold the dignity of disaster-affected families by ensuring that safe, reliable, and timely food assistance is readily available whenever the need arises. (SunStar Zamboanga)