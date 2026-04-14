Zamboanga

DSWD, ZPPSU launch cash-for-work program for HEIs

DSWD, ZPPSU launch cash-for-work program for HEIs
ZAMBOANGA. The Department of Social Welfare and Development in partnership with the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) formally launch Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Cash-for-Work Program (CFWP) for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), benefiting 185 graduate students of ZPPSU. (SunStar Zamboanga)
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THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in partnership with the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) formally launched Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Cash-for-Work Program (CFWP) for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the CFWP for HEIs is set to benefit 185 graduate students of ZPPSU. They have undergone assessment and validation process on Tuesday.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the qualified beneficiaries of the program will undergo a comprehensive orientation to prepare them for deployment after the validation phase.

“Unlike conventional student employment programs, this specialized scheme aims to harness the advanced skills and academic training of graduate-level participants to contribute to community development efforts and improve government service delivery,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The students will be assigned to various partner agencies of DSWD and ZPPSU, where they are expected to render 25 working days of service.

Each will receive a daily wage of P439, amounting to a total of approximately P10,975 upon completion of the program.

Zcharina Tinaytinay, ZPPSU director for placement and CFWP focal person, said the program offers a dual benefit: augmenting the workforce of public service agencies while equipping graduate students with valuable hands-on experience aligned with their academic fields.

The program also addresses the growing financial challenges faced by students pursuing higher education. (SunStar Zamboanga)

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