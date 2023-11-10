DTI highlights Otop Mindpro’s SM4SMEs campaign

DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) One-Town-One-Product (Otop) was the highlight of SM City Mindpro’s SM4SMEs campaign which gives importance to local and regional micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs.

SM4SMEs provides a platform for local businesses to display and promote their unique products, bolster entrepreneurship, and enhance the competitiveness of businesses at the grassroots level through the resources and exposure that SM can offer.

Located at the Level 4 of SM City Mindpro, the SM4SMEs Bazaar showcases various entrepreneurs from Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga Del Sur, and as far as Zamboanga Del Norte.

From November 11 to 16, let us show our support to local and regional MSMEs and help create a livelihood in the community. (PR)