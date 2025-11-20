DTI, SM City Mindpro showcase Yakan weaving, local creativity

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Zamboanga City Office (DTI-ZCO) launched its pre-judging design exhibit as part of Hilos de Innovation Project, an initiative under the Malikhaing Pinoy Program in partnership with the Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG).

The project strengthens the creative capabilities of local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), designers, and artisans in the wearables and homestyle sectors, advancing Zamboanga City's creative economy and cultural pride.

The exhibit, located at the Ground Level Activity Area of SM City Mindpro, is open for public viewing from Thursday, November 20, until Friday, November 21, giving mallgoers and visitors the opportunity to experience the artistry and craftsmanship behind Zamboanga's evolving creative landscape.

Featuring 21 original design creations, the showcase highlights the collaborative work of seven local designers and masterful Yakan weavers.

Each designer produced three ready-to-wear design sets, blending traditional Yakan handwoven textiles with contemporary fashion and product design.

The pieces celebrate cultural heritage while championing innovation, showing how tradition can inspire modern expression.

SM City Mindpro mall manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez expressed strong support for the initiative, saying, "We are honored to host this remarkable exhibit that not only spotlights the artistry of our local designers and Yakan weavers, but also reinforces SM's commitment to uplifting cultural creativity in Zamboanga. By opening our space to initiatives like this, we hope to inspire the community and help elevate local talent onto a bigger stage."

DTI-ZCO and SM invites the public, partners, and design enthusiasts to explore this meaningful collaboration and witness the rich tapestry of culture, creativity, and innovation on display at SM City Mindpro. (PR)