‘Dummy’ bomb found in Basilan town

AUTHORITIES clarified that there was no truth to the report that an improvised bomb was found in downtown Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, the military said Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade immediately deployed its explosive and ordnance team (EOT) to Tipo-Tipo town proper around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, following a report that an improvised explosive device was found near a police outpost.

“The area was cordoned off for civilian safety and checkpoints were established,” the 101st Infantry Brigade said in a statement.

“Upon inspection of the area, the team found one bottle attached to a cellphone,” the 101st Infantry Brigade added.

However, after scrutiny by the EOT personnel, it turned out that it was a dummy and had no explosives in it.

The 101st Infantry Brigade and police have launched an investigation to determine who placed the dummy bomb near the police outpost.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, urged Basileños to always be vigilant to prevent atrocities by lawless elements in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)