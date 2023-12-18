Eagle placed under the care of wildlife center

A PINSKER’S hawk-eagle has been placed under the care of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Regional Wildlife Center in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur for assessment and evaluation.

The DENR regional office said in a statement Monday, December 18, 2023, that Kokoy Edu, who lives in Poblacion village in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur, discovered the eagle close to his land.

Information gathered the Edu initially tried to keep the hawk-eagle, however, due to fear of penalty or punishment, he brought the eagle to Tigbao Mayor Eleazar Carcallas last week.

Carcallas, upon receipt of the wildlife, immediately brought the eagle to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

CENRO-Guipos Wildlife Focal Person Gil Ferddel Huelar and Deputy CENR Officer Pacifico Cabrido, Jr. immediately conducted an initial assessment on the eagle and brought it to the Regional Wildlife Center.

The DENR regional office said the eagle will remain under the care of the wildlife center before it will be released back to its natural habitat.

The DENR said the Pinsker's Hawk-Eagle is listed as an endangered species, with estimates of just 600 to 800 mature adults remaining.

“They are mainly threatened by habitat loss,” the DENR said.

Meanwhile, the DENR continuously calls on the public not to keep wildlife species as pets, as it would be against the law under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act that was enacted in 2001.