Early flood warning system installed in Sibugay town

THE 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) has installed the first phase of early flood warning system in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay to ensure the safety and protection of lives and properties against flooding in the area.

The 4CRG said on Saturday, September 7, the early flood warning system was installed at Kabasalan Dam in Banker village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The 4CRG said the device, installed on Thursday, September 5, is solar-powered and can send information even without internet or electricity via two-way radio communication.

The 4CRG said the device can also send real-time information in four ways, such as short messaging service, web browser, smartphone, and very high-frequency and ultra-high-frequency radio communication.

The device was installed by the 4CRG in collaboration with the Regional Emergency Assistance Communication Team (React) Tagok Group.

The 4CRG said that Kabasalan is a flood-prone town in Zamboanga Sibugay and the initiative of building the system will augment Kabasalan's Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in monitoring the dam's water level. (SunStar Zamboanga)