East coast village gets P21-M school building project

A NATIONAL high school in Calabasa village, Curuan District, has received a newly constructed two-storey, eight-classroom building worth P21.28 million, funded by the City Government.

The Zamboanga City Hall Public Information Office said Friday, September 12, 2025, that the turnover ceremony was held on Monday, September 8.

Councilors Benjamin Guingona IV and Frederick Atilano turned over the project on behalf of Mayor Khymer Olaso, who was attending another official engagement.

Both officials highlighted the importance of education-related infrastructure in line with the city government’s commitment to providing quality education for children.

The school building was formally received by Dr. Jessiebel Alavar, Public Schools District Supervisor under the Department of Education–Curuan District, along with the school community.

The project was funded by the City Government in 2024 and implemented by a private contractor under the supervision of the City Engineer’s Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)