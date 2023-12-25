Eastmincom orders in-depth probe of ramming incident

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) has ordered the Joint Task Force (JTF) Haribon to conduct a thorough investigation into the ramming incident involving a KM450 truck of Task Force (TF) Davao that resulted in the death of two people and injuries to three others.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 24, at Bangkerohan market in Davao City.

According to preliminary reports, TF Davao troops were being unloaded by a KM450 at the Bangkerohan market to conduct security operations when the driver temporarily parked the vehicle to attend to personal needs.

However, a certain Crenenandy Cadiente boarded and drove the vehicle, resulting in the ramming of pedestrians and other parked vehicles.

The incident led to the death of two individuals and the injury of three others, who were promptly taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

The mental health evaluation of Cadiente is yet to be released.

Lieutenant General Greg Almerol, commander of Eastmincom, has assured the public and the families of the victims of a speedy investigation to determine if there was negligence on the part of their personnel and to take appropriate action.

Almerol also expressed his condolences and assured the Command's support and assistance as the families grieved for the loss of their loved ones.

"While this incident is isolated, it is unfortunate that it happened while we are preparing for a festive celebration of Christmas,” Almerol said. “We extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Be assured that we will not rest until you get the justice deserved by your loved ones," he added.

TF Davao is currently assisting the needs of the victims and their respective families in coordination with the city government of Davao. (SunStar Zamboanga)