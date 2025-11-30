Egyptian killed in a gun attack in Zamboanga City

AN EGYPTIAN was killed in a gun attack by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Zamboanga City, the police said Sunday, November 30.

The police identified the victim as Abdalrahman Elshawadfy Mohammed Elfaky based on the driver’s license recovered from his possession at the crime scene.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, November 29, at the boundary of Lumbangan and Divisoria villages.

Investigation showed the victim was driving his vehicle when the motorcycle-riding suspect got abreast and fatally shot him.

Fortaleza said policemen have been mobilized to track down the gunman, who sped off after gunning down the victim.

Councilor Fredrick Atilano, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Peace and Order, said the victim was temporarily staying in Zamboanga City as he was in charge of the Asia Academic School in Tetuan village.

Atilano said the police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the vicinity as part of the ongoing investigation.

He urged anyone with vital information that could help solve the case to assist the police. He assured that all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality. (SunStar Zamboanga)