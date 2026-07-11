Elderly, 3 fishermen rescued off Basilan, Celebes Sea

A SENIOR citizen from Zamboanga City and three fishermen from Sulu were separately rescued off Basilan province and in the Celebes Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The PCG said Sayyari Buhari, 61, was safely rescued by personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS))Isabela around 12:40 a.m. Friday, July 10, in the vicinity waters of Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The CGS-Isabela launched the search and rescue after Basiriya Bukang reported that her father, Buhari, went missing while traversing the waters between Zamboanga City and Isabela City aboard a motorized banca.

Bukang said they lost communication with Buhari at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

The CGS-Isabela said investigation showed the motorized banca of Buhari had sustained hull damage after encountering strong waves while navigating the waters between Zamboanga City and Isabela City.

The CGS-Isabela team safely towed the motorized banca of Buhari to James Walter Strong Boulevard, in Seaside village, Isabela City.

“He (Buhari) was found to be in good physical condition and did not require further medical assistance,” the CGS-Isabela said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rescued in the Celebes Sea were Tuyo Alahari, 50, Marsol Alahari, 20, and Boni Alahari, 13, all residents of Siasi, Sulu.

The PCG said the three fishermen were rescued near their sunken motorized banca on Monday, July 6, by the crew of TS 2012 Alpha, a fish carrier vessel operated by the Seagull Fishing Venture, while sailing in the vicinity waters of Celebes Sea.

The three rescued fishermen were safely transported to General Santos City aboard a fish carrier vessel together with the personnel of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) Executive Squadron.

Personnel of the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao (CGDSM) facilitated the transport of the three rescued fishermen from Spring Valley Compound, Tumbler village, General Santos City, and turned them over to CGS-Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, July 8, for proper turn-over and assistance.

The PCG said that prior to their return journey to Siasi, Sulu, the CGS-Zamboanga del Sur has extended assistance to the three rescued fishermen by facilitating their safe transport to Zamboanga City and ensuring their welfare and necessary support before proceeding with their trip back to their home province.

The PCG recognizes the immediate assistance provided by TS 2012 Alpha and its crew for their vital role in ensuring the safety and survival of the three rescued fishermen. (SunStar Zamboanga)