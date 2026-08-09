Elderly arrested, over P2-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES arrested a senior citizen and seized over P2 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Dennis Esguerra, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula acting director, did not identify the arrested suspect except to say he is a 64-year-old male resident of Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City.

Esguerra said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:08 p.m. Friday, August 7, in Zone 8, Cawit village, Zamboanga City.

During the operation, Esguerra said the operatives seized from the suspect some 300 grams of suspected shabu packed in six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated value of P2,040,000.

The suspect was detained at the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Station 9 and charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

Esguerra commended the operating personnel and participating law enforcement agencies for their coordination efforts that led to the successful anti-drug operation.

The anti-drug operation was led by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit with the support of different police units and Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)