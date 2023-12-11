Elderly dies after bumping into ‘kuliglig’

A SEPTUAGENARIAN died after he was bumped by a three-wheeled vehicle locally known as “kuliglig” in Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The local police identified the fatality as Matugol Arasad, 76, a resident of Manuel Subdivision in Mampang village, this city.

The police said the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, December 9, along at Mangga Drive in Mampang village.

Investigation showed Arasad was crossing the road when he was suddenly bumped by a kuliglig driven by Albasrin Nurilla, 29, a resident of Galvez Drive, Mampang.

Arasad was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Nurilla and his kuliglig were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)