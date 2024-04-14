Elderly seamstress killed in gun attack

AN ELDERLY seamstress was killed in a gun attack in this southern port city, the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, ZCPO director, said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Martha Drive in San Jose Gusu village, Zamboanga City.

Molitas said the fatality was identified as Timoteo Villapania, 60, who died instantaneously.

Investigation showed Villapania was sitting on a bench outside his residence when fatally shot by an unidentified armed person.

Further police investigation showed that the suspect fled on foot after the incident.

Molitas said the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 is conducting an in-depth probe to determine the motive as well as the identity of the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)