Employees urged to adopt measures to control heat stress

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) strongly appealed to private firms to adhere to Labor Advisory No. 08 series of 2023 on the Safety and Health Measures to Prevent and Control Heat Stress at the Workplace.

Dole’s appeal came as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa) noted that some areas in Zamboanga Peninsula, specifically Zamboanga City, are experiencing a heat index ranging from 40 to 43 Degrees Celsius due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Dole Regional Director Albert Gutib said Friday, April 5, the advisory emphasized that employers are directed to institute provisions to mitigate the extreme heat at work.

“Labor Advisory No. 08 series of 2023 covers all employers and workplaces in the private sector and their workers,” Gutib said.

He said all private employers are advised to assess the risk of exposure of workers to extreme heat vis-à-vis their existing comorbidities and implement appropriate control measures.

The control measures include the elimination of heat and humidity in workplaces through effective ventilation and heat insulation in all areas with workers, adjustment of rest breaks or work locations to allow recovery from heat exposure, provision of temperature-appropriate uniforms and personal protective equipment, and provision of free and adequate drinking water at the workplace with a directive for drinking at least two to three liters daily.

Gutib also reiterated the Labor Advisory to implement based on workplace assessment, information and advocacy campaigns on symptoms on how to address heat stress and establish procedures and information networks to address heat-related emergencies.

He said in adherence to the Labor Advisory, the employers and the workers may agree to adopt a flexible work arrangement to limit exposure to extreme heat and strenuous activities by adjusting the work hours while maintaining the total number of work hours within the day or week.

Meanwhile, they instructed all Field Office Heads to coordinate with the Occupational Safety and Health Center Regional Extension Unit-9 to assist employers and workers in the review and development of appropriate safety and health measures to prevent heat stress in the workplace. (SunStar Zamboanga)