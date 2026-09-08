Endangered South Philippine Hawk-Eagle rescued

A JUVENILE South Philippine Hawk-Eagle is now under the care at the Wildlife Holding Facility of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte for continued monitoring and further assessment.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tuesday, September 8, 2026, that an initial physical assessment found the juvenile eagle to be in good condition.

“Cenro-Liloy will continue to monitor the condition of the rescued raptor and coordinate appropriate wildlife assessment and rehabilitation measures,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“Once assessed and determined fit for release, the eagle will be returned to its suitable natural habitat,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The juvenile South Philippine Hawk-Eagle, an endangered raptor native to the Philippines, was successfully turned-over to Cenro-Liloy on Sunday, September 6, in Sas village, Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte.

Neil Aquino of the Enforcement and Monitoring Section led the rescue of the eagle after Jessica Pagente alerted Cenro-Liloy about the juvenile raptor being cared for by Jevie Sapalleda and her family.

Sapalleda, said her son, Justine Jay, and his friends were out in the area when they heard unusual sounds coming from a nearby tree.

Upon checking, they discovered a young eagle crying on a nest that had fallen from the tree. Concerned for the bird's survival, the children retrieved the eaglet and brought it home.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Sapalleda family cared for the juvenile raptor for approximately three months, providing it with fish and chicken meat while it remained in its delicate stage.

Accordingly, they were honestly unaware that it is illegal to take care of that eagle, hence, it took three months before it is reported to DENR.

Following the report, DENR personnel proceeded to the Sas village, Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte, and retrieved the bird for proper assessment and care.

The South Philippine Hawk-Eagle, also known as Pinsker's Hawk-Eagle or Visayan Hawk-Eagle, is classified as Endangered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

Cenro-Liloy reminds the public to report, not keep, injured, displaced, or threatened wildlife. (SunStar Zamboanga)